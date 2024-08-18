Kuwait Charity Builds Residential Village In Yemeni Abyan Province

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Aug (18) KUNA -- The Kuwait-based Al-Najat Charity laid Sunday the foundation stone for a new village in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan.

During the ceremony, Governor of Abyan Abu Baker Hussian praised Kuwait's commitment and pioneering efforts in supporting development projects, infrastructure and basic services in various Yemeni regions.

The Kuwaiti charity also funded the digging of a water well in Diau village also in Abyan province.

In a press release, head of the Yanabie Al-Khair, the local charity which implements the two projects, Tawfiq Al-Babai said Al-Kaireen 9 village in Al Nashira area includes the construction of 30 housing units on an estimated area of 10,000 square meters.

He pointed out that the village also includes a small mosque, a school, medical a center and an administrative office.

Al-Babai expressed gratitude to the State of Kuwait and Al-Najat Charity for their continuous support for the Yemeni people in this delicate time. (end)

