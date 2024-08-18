Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 25 Palestinians, Injure 72 Others In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 18 (KUNA) - The Israeli forces killed 25 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and 72 others in the past 24 hours, said medics.

In a press statement, the authorities in the Gaza Strip stated that the death toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip has climbed to 40,099 deaths in addition to 92,609 injuries since October 7.

The occupation forces launched a series of other raids on various areas since the morning, which led to the death of a number of other Palestinians, in addition to destroying residential buildings in Khan Yunis and Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza. (end)

