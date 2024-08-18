Staff Of Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza Distribute Aid In Khan Younis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 18 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Field Hospital in southern Gaza (Gaza/3) staff distributed food aid on Sunday to the people in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), as part of Jordan's efforts to support Gazans."The Jordanian field hospital staff distributed 1,000 charitable packages that included food and relief items in continuation of the Hashemite charity efforts that carry with them the highest meanings of love and loyalty to our people in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering," said the hospital's force commander.Gazans, for their part, expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah II and Jordan's firm and supportive stance towards them, as well as their pride in the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) humanitarian and medical role towards the Gaza Strip.