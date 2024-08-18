Turkiye Controls Wildfires In Izmir And Bolu

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: The Turkish authorities announced last week's forest fires in the areas of Yamanlar, Urla and Gynük in the western states of Izmir and Bolu have been brought under control.

Turkish and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli said in remarks that fire crews were continuing their work to extinguish eight other fires in different parts of the country, noting that so far the teams have managed to extinguish the fires in Bolu and Izmir states.

On Saturday, Turkish authorities announced that 78 people had been by the Izmir State wildfire, including 29 who were still receiving hospital treatment.