Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From UN Secretary-General

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Sunday a phone call from Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres.

During the call, they discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories - especially the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and the emphasis on the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.

HE the UN Secretary-General voiced his appreciation for the State of Qatar's continuous efforts aimed at a just, comprehensive, and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue.