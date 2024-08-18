Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From UN Secretary-General
QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Sunday a phone call from Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres.
During the call, they discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories - especially the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and the emphasis on the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.
HE the UN Secretary-General voiced his appreciation for the State of Qatar's continuous efforts aimed at a just, comprehensive, and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue.
