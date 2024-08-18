Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk Makes Medical History with Self-Surgery, Unveils Plans for Groundbreaking Hospital in Dubai by 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UAE, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk , an internationally renowned plastic surgeon known for his innovative techniques and fearless approach to medicine, has achieved an extraordinary feat by performing a complex facial surgery on himself. This unprecedented event, marking the first time a surgeon has operated on themselves with such precision and complexity, solidifies Dr. Ivanchuk's place at the forefront of the medical field. Following this historic achievement, Dr. Ivanchuk is excited to announce the opening of a revolutionary hospital in Dubai by 2025, promising to be a beacon of medical innovation and patient care.On the night of July 30th to 31st, Dr. Ivanchuk conducted a secretive and highly controlled self-surgery, employing his exclusive facial rejuvenation procedure: known for its uniqueness, this procedure is unmatched anywhere and is the doctor's top choice among patients, including celebrated politicians and Hollywood's finest. This signature method, which he has meticulously developed over the years, integrates advanced techniques such as zygomatic contouring, youthful angle enhancement, chin sculpting, and the state-of-the-art J Plasma FACE technology. By performing this intricate procedure on himself, Dr. Ivanchuk sought to experience the results firsthand, further refining his understanding of the patient experience."Performing this surgery on myself was a profound professional challenge and a personal journey of discovery," said Dr. Ivanchuk. "It allowed me to gain an intimate understanding of the procedure from the patient's perspective, ensuring that every step I take with my patients is informed by genuine experience."The operation, supported by a carefully selected team, including two operating room nurses, an anesthesiologist, and a nurse holding a mirror, was a meticulous demonstration of Dr. Ivanchuk's surgical expertise. The use of J Plasma FACE technology, which tightens and rejuvenates the skin without leaving scars, played a crucial role in the procedure, achieving exceptional results in the lower face and neck with minimal invasiveness.Immediately after the surgery, Dr. Ivanchuk experienced the benefits of his procedure, feeling well enough to enjoy coffee and dinner shortly thereafter. This successful self-surgery has sparked significant interest and admiration across the global medical community, with many looking to Dr. Ivanchuk's methods as the new gold standard in facial rejuvenation.Building on this monumental achievement, Dr. Ivanchuk is now turning his focus to the launch of a state-of-the-art hospital in Dubai. Scheduled to open in 2025, this facility will be a testament to its commitment to excellence, offering the latest advancements in medical technology alongside a luxurious patient experience."Dubai is a city that represents the future, and our hospital will embody that spirit of innovation," Dr. Ivanchuk shared. "We are creating a facility where cutting-edge technology meets personalized, compassionate care, setting new standards for the healthcare industry."The hospital will provide a comprehensive range of medical services, including Dr. Ivanchuk's exclusive cosmetic procedures, positioning itself as a global leader in patient care and medical excellence. Designed to offer an unparalleled level of comfort and service, the hospital is expected to attract patients from around the world seeking the best in medical treatment.About Dr. Maxim IvanchukDr. Maxim Ivanchuk is a world-leading plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience, known for his innovative facial rejuvenation techniques and a dedication to patient care that goes beyond the ordinary. His upcoming hospital in Dubai, set to open in 2025, will reflect his visionary approach to medicine, providing the most advanced treatments in a luxurious and patient-focused environment.

