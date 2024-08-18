(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk Sets New Medical Milestone with Self-Surgery, Announces Launch of Dubai's Most Advanced Hospital by 2025

DUBAI, UAE, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk , a globally acclaimed plastic surgeon recognized for his cutting-edge surgical techniques and unwavering commitment to patient care, has once again pushed the boundaries of medical science by successfully performing a complex surgical procedure on himself. This pioneering achievement, marking the first time a surgeon has operated on themselves with such sophistication, underscores Dr. Ivanchuk's expertise and visionary approach to cosmetic surgery. As he reaches this historic milestone, Dr. Ivanchuk is also thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of a state-of-the-art hospital in Dubai, scheduled for 2025.The groundbreaking self-surgery took place in a carefully controlled setting on the night of July 30th to 31st: this procedure, which has no parallels globally, is the doctor's most requested, drawing patients from across the world, including the most influential politicians and Hollywood stars. Dr. Ivanchuk executed his exclusive facial rejuvenation procedure, a method he has meticulously refined over the years. This signature approach combines advanced techniques such as zygomatic contouring, youthful angle enhancement, chin sculpting, and the innovative J Plasma FACE technology. By choosing to operate on himself, Dr. Ivanchuk not only demonstrated his unparalleled surgical skills but also gained a unique perspective on the patient experience."My decision to perform this surgery on myself was driven by a deep desire to understand the procedure from the inside out, to experience what my patients feel, and to ensure that the results meet the highest standards," Dr. Ivanchuk explained. "This firsthand experience is invaluable in my ongoing quest to provide the best possible care."The procedure was conducted with the support of a skilled team, including two operating room nurses, an anesthesiologist, and a nurse who held a mirror, enabling Dr. Ivanchuk to maintain precise control throughout the operation. The use of J Plasma FACE technology, known for its ability to tighten and rejuvenate the skin without scarring, was a key element in achieving the outstanding results seen in the lower face and neck areas.Remarkably, Dr. Ivanchuk felt so well immediately after the surgery that he enjoyed coffee and dinner just hours later, underscoring the effectiveness of his techniques. This successful self-operation has quickly become a topic of discussion in the global medical community, with many recognizing it as a landmark achievement in the field of plastic surgery.Following this historic event, Dr. Ivanchuk is turning his attention to his next major project: the launch of an ultra-modern hospital in Dubai. Slated to open in 2025, this facility will represent the pinnacle of medical innovation, offering the latest advancements in surgical technology and a luxurious patient experience."Dubai is the perfect place to bring this vision to life-a city that embodies progress and innovation," Dr. Ivanchuk said. "Our hospital will not only deliver cutting-edge medical treatments but will also redefine the patient experience, combining advanced care with exceptional comfort and service."The new hospital will feature a wide array of medical services, including Dr. Ivanchuk's exclusive facial rejuvenation procedures, and will serve as a global destination for those seeking the highest standards of medical care. With its modern design and focus on patient-centered care, the facility is poised to set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry.About Dr. Maxim IvanchukDr. Maxim Ivanchuk is a world-renowned plastic surgeon with more than two decades of experience. Known for his innovative approach to facial rejuvenation and dedication to patient care, Dr. Ivanchuk has earned international acclaim for his groundbreaking work. His upcoming hospital in Dubai, opening in 2025, will be a testament to his commitment to medical excellence and innovation.

