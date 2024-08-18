(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk Makes Medical History with Self-Surgery, Announces the Opening of a Cutting-Edge Hospital in Dubai by 2025

DUBAI, UAE, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk , a world-renowned plastic surgeon famed for his innovative approach to cosmetic surgery, has once again pushed the boundaries of medical science by performing a highly complex facial surgery on himself. This groundbreaking event, a first in medical history, underscores Dr. Ivanchuk's unparalleled expertise and dedication to advancing the field of plastic surgery. Following this extraordinary achievement, Dr. Ivanchuk is now setting his sights on opening a state-of-the-art hospital in Dubai by 2025, which promises to be the most advanced facility of its kind.The self-performed surgery took place in the early hours of July 31st, carried out in absolute secrecy with only a select few in attendance: there is no other procedure like this in the world, making it the most popular choice among the doctor's international patients, including high-profile politicians and Hollywood's biggest names. Dr. Ivanchuk utilized his exclusive facial rejuvenation technique, a procedure he has perfected over years of practice. This signature method incorporates advanced techniques such as zygomatic contouring, youthful angle enhancement, chin sculpting, and the innovative J Plasma FACE technology. By performing this intricate operation on himself, Dr. Ivanchuk sought to fully understand the patient experience and further refine his groundbreaking techniques."I believe that to truly excel in patient care, one must have a profound understanding of what the patient goes through," said Dr. Ivanchuk. "By performing this surgery on myself, I was able to gain invaluable insights that will enhance the care I provide."The procedure was supported by a highly skilled team, including two operating room nurses, an anesthesiologist, and a nurse who held a mirror, enabling Dr. Ivanchuk to maintain precision throughout the surgery. The use of J Plasma FACE technology, which tightens and rejuvenates the skin without scarring, was a key feature of the operation, delivering outstanding results in terms of facial lifting and contouring.Remarkably, Dr. Ivanchuk experienced an immediate sense of satisfaction with the results, going so far as to enjoy a meal just hours after completing the surgery. This successful self-operation has captivated the global medical community and sparked widespread interest from individuals eager to undergo the same transformative procedure.In the wake of this historic achievement, Dr. Ivanchuk is excited to announce the upcoming launch of a cutting-edge hospital in Dubai. Scheduled to open in 2025, this ultra-modern facility will embody Dr. Ivanchuk's vision of the future of healthcare, offering the latest advancements in medical technology and a patient-centered approach to care."Dubai is the ideal location for this venture," Dr. Ivanchuk commented. "This hospital will not only provide the most advanced medical treatments but will also offer a level of luxury and comfort that is unmatched anywhere in the world."The new hospital will feature a range of innovative medical services, including Dr. Ivanchuk's exclusive facial rejuvenation techniques. Designed to set new standards in patient care and medical excellence, the facility will be a beacon of innovation, attracting patients from around the globe seeking the best in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.About Dr. Maxim IvanchukDr. Maxim Ivanchuk is a leading figure in the field of plastic surgery, with over 20 years of experience and a reputation for developing groundbreaking techniques in facial rejuvenation. His work has transformed the lives of countless patients, earning him international acclaim. The upcoming launch of his hospital in Dubai is set to further solidify his legacy as a pioneer in the medical field, offering unparalleled care in a world-class setting.

