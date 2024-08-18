Groundbreaking Achievement: Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk Performs Self-Surgery And Announces The Launch Of Ultra-Modern Hospital

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Groundbreaking Achievement: Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk Becomes the First Surgeon to Perform Self-Surgery, Announces the Launch of Ultra-Modern Hospital in Dubai by 2025

DUBAI, UAE, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk , an internationally celebrated plastic surgeon known for his cutting-edge techniques and dedication to patient care, has made history by becoming the first doctor to successfully perform a complex plastic surgery procedure on himself. This extraordinary accomplishment highlights Dr. Ivanchuk's unmatched expertise and serves as a prelude to his next major venture: the opening of the most modern hospital in Dubai, set to launch in 2025.The self-performed surgery took place in a private setting on the night of July 30th to 31st, where Dr. Ivanchuk meticulously executed his exclusive facial rejuvenation procedure-a signature technique he has honed over many years: this unparalleled procedure has become the doctor's signature, with patients flocking from around the world, including famous politicians and Hollywood elites, to undergo this exclusive treatment. This comprehensive method includes zygomatic contouring, youthful angle enhancement, chin sculpting, and the revolutionary J Plasma FACE technology. By choosing to undergo this procedure himself, Dr. Ivanchuk aimed to experience the results firsthand and ensure the highest level of patient care."Performing this surgery on myself was not only a test of my skills but a commitment to understanding every aspect of the patient experience," Dr. Ivanchuk explained. "This personal journey has reaffirmed my dedication to delivering unparalleled outcomes for all my patients."The operation was conducted with the assistance of a specialized team, including two operating room nurses, an anesthesiologist, and a nurse who held a mirror to allow Dr. Ivanchuk to carefully observe his work. The use of J Plasma FACE technology was a critical component, offering significant skin tightening and rejuvenation without leaving scars. The precision and effectiveness of this technique have set a new standard in facial surgery.Following the procedure, Dr. Ivanchuk experienced immediate satisfaction with the results, even enjoying coffee and dinner just hours after completing the surgery. His ability to maintain composure and achieve such a successful outcome has garnered widespread admiration and interest from both medical professionals and the public. The news of his self-surgery has quickly spread worldwide, with many now seeking the same transformative treatment.Building on this remarkable achievement, Dr. Ivanchuk is preparing to launch a groundbreaking hospital in Dubai by 2025. This state-of-the-art facility will reflect his commitment to excellence, offering a range of advanced surgical and medical treatments in an environment designed for optimal patient comfort and care."I am thrilled to bring this vision to life in Dubai, a city that represents innovation and luxury," Dr. Ivanchuk stated. "Our hospital will be at the forefront of medical technology, providing patients with the highest standards of care in a world-class setting."The upcoming hospital will not only offer Dr. Ivanchuk's exclusive procedures but will also serve as a hub for medical innovation and patient-centered care. With its modern design and cutting-edge technology, the facility is poised to become a leading destination for those seeking the best in medical treatment worldwide.About Dr. Maxim IvanchukDr. Maxim Ivanchuk is a globally recognized plastic surgeon with a reputation for pioneering innovative techniques in facial rejuvenation. With over two decades of experience, Dr. Ivanchuk has transformed the lives of countless patients with his exclusive procedures. His new hospital in Dubai, opening in 2025, will set new benchmarks in medical excellence, offering the latest advancements in surgical care within a luxurious and patient-focused environment.

