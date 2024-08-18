عربي


Route 7 Closed In Salisbury


8/18/2024 1:15:41 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 is closed in both directions in the area of 2035 US Route 7 in Salisbury due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

EIN Presswire

