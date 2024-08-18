OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Continuumdao
SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 18, 2024.
OKX Wallet Now Integrated with ContinuumDAO
OKX Wallet is now integrated with ContinuumDAO, a decentralized Network utilizing institutional-grade MPC technology, connects multiple blockchains, including fast parallelized non-EVMs. This integration brings advanced Real-World Asset (RWA) solutions to OKX Wallet users, offering seamless connectivity across blockchain networks, autonomous operations, RWA-centric frameworks, and comprehensive ecosystem integration.
The partnership significantly expands OKX Wallet's functionality, providing users with a more versatile platform for managing digital assets and engaging in decentralized finance. Users can now access ContinuumDAO's features directly through their OKX Wallet interface, enabling enhanced cross-chain interactions and broader blockchain ecosystem participation.
About OKX
OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.
