Make PR Great Again Achieves 98% Client Satisfaction Rating In 2024 Client Survey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Make PR Great Again Logo

MPRGA Great PR for Small Business

Make PR Great Again Stats

Highlighting the firm's commitment to delivering unmatched results and superior client service across a wide range of industries.

- German Calas, CEOPALM BEACH, FL, USA, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Make PR Great Again (MPRGA) , the leading PR firm dedicated to helping startups and local businesses dominate their markets, is thrilled to announce an exceptional 98% client satisfaction rating, according to its 2024 client survey. This milestone highlights the firm's commitment to delivering unmatched results and superior client service across a wide range of industries.The survey , conducted between June and August 2024, gathered insights from over 800 clients, representing a diverse spectrum of industries including technology, hospitality, finance, health and wellness, retail, personal brands, non-profit organizations, local service businesses, direct-to-consumer (DTC), and business-to-business (B2B) sectors. Clients provided feedback on various aspects of MPRGA's services, including media placement success, narrative crafting, campaign effectiveness, and customer support.Among the key highlights from the survey:· 98% of clients expressed high satisfaction with the overall quality of PR campaigns.· 95% of clients reported increased brand visibility and positive media coverage as a direct result of MPRGA's efforts.· 92% of clients noted an improvement in their market positioning within the first six months of working with MPRGA.· 94% of respondents praised the firm's dedication to understanding their unique needs and delivering tailored PR strategies.“This outstanding client satisfaction rating is a testament to our unwavering focus on delivering high-impact media placements and compelling narratives that drive real business results,” said German, Founder of Make PR Great Again.“We understand that in the competitive landscape of today's market, every business needs an edge. Our team is committed to ensuring our clients not only achieve but exceed their PR goals.”The survey also revealed that 96% of clients would recommend MPRGA to other businesses, further solidifying the firm's reputation as a trusted partner in the public relations industry.Make PR Great Again continues to set itself apart by offering a results-driven approach to public relations. The firm's unique methodology focuses on creating and spreading powerful narratives that resonate with target audiences, ensuring that clients' stories are heard loud and clear.As MPRGA looks ahead, the firm remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of traditional PR and helping more businesses achieve greatness in their respective markets.For more information about Make PR Great Again and its services, please visitAbout Make PR Great AgainMake PR Great Again specializes in securing high-impact media placements and crafting compelling narratives for American small and mid-sized businesses, brands, startups, local businesses, and organizations across a wide array of industries. With a focus on delivering measurable results, MPRGA has become a trusted partner for American companies looking to dominate their markets and achieve long-term success.

Max Cormack

Make PR Great Again

+1 321-321-7349

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

Instagram

YouTube