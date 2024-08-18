No Reported Case Of Mpox In India, PM Continuously Monitoring Situation: Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) There is currently no reported case of Mpox in India, Principal Secretary P. K. Mishra informed on Sunday.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Mishra said that Prime Narendra Modi has been continuously monitoring the MPox situation in the country.

"A high-level meeting was held to review the status of preparedness for Mpox in the country and related public measures," the Health said in a statement.

It may be noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) last week declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) after the infectious disease spread to about 13 countries in Africa, including in countries with no previous exposure.

It was briefed during the meeting that as of now, there is no reported case of Mpox in the country. According to the current assessment, the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low, the statement noted.

"The Principal Secretary was informed that Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between 2-4 weeks. Mpox patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. Mpox transmission happens through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient. It happens largely through the sexual route, direct contact with body/lesion fluid of the patient, or through the contaminated clothing/linen of an infected person," the Health Ministry statement read.

The Principal Secretary also noted that in the current assessment,"the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low".

The WHO had earlier stated that globally, 99,176 cases and 208 deaths had been reported from 116 countries due to Mpox since 2022.

The number of cases reported so far this year has exceeded last year's total, with more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths.

Since the 2022 declaration of Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the WHO, 30 cases were reported in India. The last case of Mpox was detected in March 2024.

Meanwhile, at the meeting on Sunday, Mishra directed that surveillance be enhanced and effective measures be taken for prompt detection of cases. He also directed that the testing laboratories network should be geared up for early diagnosis. Presently, 32 labs are equipped for Mpox testing.

Mishra also directed that the protocols for prevention and treatment of the disease may be disseminated on a large scale.

He further emphasised an awareness campaign among the healthcare providers regarding the signs and symptoms of the disease and the need for timely notification to the surveillance system.

The meeting was attended by V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog; Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare; and Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Health Research, among others.

Meanwhile, Apurva Chandra, Secretary in the Health Ministry, informed that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) convened a meeting of experts to assess the risks for India.

He said that health teams at international airports and ports of entry have been sensitised.

Separately, the Director General Health Services (DGHS) conducted a video conference with more than 200 health authorities at the state level on Sunday morning.