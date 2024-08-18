World-Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk Performs Groundbreaking Self-Surgery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UAE, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk, an internationally acclaimed plastic surgeon known for his innovative techniques and pioneering spirit, has achieved an unprecedented milestone in the medical world by performing a complex facial rejuvenation surgery on himself. This remarkable achievement not only demonstrates Dr. Ivanchuk's unparalleled expertise but also marks a new chapter in his illustrious career as he prepares to open the most advanced hospital in Dubai by 2025, which will become the most advanced medical institution in the entire Middle East.On the night of July 30th to 31st, in a private and highly controlled setting, Dr. Ivanchuk conducted a self-operation utilizing his signature facial rejuvenation techniques, a procedure he has perfected over many years. This unique procedure is unmatched globally, making it the doctor's most sought-after treatment, drawing patients from every corner of the world, including top politicians and Hollywood celebrities. The surgery, which combined zygomatic contouring, youthful angle enhancement, chin sculpting, and the revolutionary J Plasma FACE technology, was a stunning success, setting a new standard in the field of plastic surgery.Dr. Ivanchuk's decision to operate on himself was driven by a desire to experience firsthand the benefits and outcomes of his exclusive techniques. This bold move has captivated the global medical community, showcasing not only his technical prowess but also his deep commitment to understanding and empathizing with his patients' experiences."I wanted to walk in my patients' shoes, to feel what they feel, and to ensure that the procedures I advocate for truly deliver the results I promise," said Dr. Ivanchuk. "This experience has only deepened my commitment to providing the highest level of care."The operation carried out in secret, involved a carefully selected team of professionals, including two operating room nurses, an anesthesiologist, and a nurse tasked with holding a mirror so Dr. Ivanchuk could monitor his work in real-time. The entire procedure was documented on video, capturing this historic moment in medical history.Among the key components of the surgery was the use of J Plasma FACE technology, an advanced method that tightens and rejuvenates the skin without leaving scars. The application of plasma energy during surgery resulted in significant skin lifting, enhancing the lower face and neck's appearance with minimal invasiveness.Following the successful surgery, Dr. Ivanchuk felt so well that he immediately enjoyed a coffee and dinner, reflecting the procedure's effectiveness and his confidence in the technique. His self-operation has since sparked widespread interest, with many seeking the same treatment, further establishing Dr. Ivanchuk's reputation as a leader in the field.In tandem with this groundbreaking achievement, Dr. Ivanchuk is also thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of a state-of-the-art hospital in Dubai. Slated to open in 2025, this cutting-edge facility will embody Dr. Ivanchuk's vision of excellence in medical care, offering advanced surgical procedures and comprehensive patient services in a luxurious and modern environment."I am excited to bring my expertise and innovative techniques to Dubai, a city that represents the pinnacle of modernity and luxury," Dr. Ivanchuk stated. "This hospital will be a beacon of excellence in medical care, providing patients with the most advanced treatments available."As the first doctor in the world to perform plastic surgery on himself, Dr. Ivanchuk continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the medical field. His upcoming hospital in Dubai is set to further solidify his legacy as a pioneer and visionary in plastic surgery.About Dr. Maxim IvanchukDr. Maxim Ivanchuk is a globally recognized plastic surgeon known for his groundbreaking techniques and innovative approach to facial rejuvenation. With a career spanning over two decades, Dr. Ivanchuk has earned a reputation for excellence in the field of cosmetic surgery, continually pushing the limits of what is possible. His upcoming hospital in Dubai, set to open in 2025, will offer state-of-the-art medical care and advanced surgical procedures.

