AIIMS Neurosurgeon From Gujarat Dies By Suicide At South Delhi Flat, Medicines Overdose Suspected

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 34-year-old neurosurgeon at AIIMS allegedly died by at his house in south Delhi's Gautam Nagar area on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Ghoniya, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. He was posted at the Trauma Centre of AIIMS.

According to police, Ghoniya died due to a suspected overdose as used vials of medicines and syringes were found in his house, reported PTI.

Police said that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot. However, in a note, Ghoniya did not blame anyone.

The neurosurgeon was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was declared dead.

"At around 2 pm on Sunday, a PCR call was received at the Hauz Khas police station regarding suicide by a doctor in the Gautam Nagar area. Police reached the spot and found Ghoniya in an unconscious state," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

According to Delhi Police in the initial enquiry, it was found that the reason for the suicide could be a family dispute. One suicide note was also found in the flat, reported ANI.