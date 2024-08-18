'Her Pants Were Open, Hand Broken': Deceased Kolkata Doctor's Mother Recalls Horrific Details, Says 'Police Did Not...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The mother of the trainee women doctor-who was allegedly raped and brutally murdered at government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata late Thursday night (August 8) while on duty- Sunday expressed her dissatisfaction over the probe, while raising serious allegations, claiming that her daughter was murdered and that the Kolkata Police“only tried to hush up the case as soon as possible.”

Recounted the harrowing sequence of events leading up to the discovery of her daughter's body, the victim's mother alleged, "Her pants were open, there was only one piece of cloth on her body. Her hand was broken, blood was coming out of her eyes, mouth.”

| Kolkata rape case LIVE: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal supporters detained

Talking to ANI, the victim's mother said,“First, we got a call from the hospital that your daughter is sick, then the call was disconnected. After that when I called and asked what happened, they told me to come to the hospital. When we called again, the (caller) identified himself as Assistant Super and said your daughter has committed suicide She went to duty on Thursday, we got this call on Friday at 10:53pm. When we reached there, we were not allowed to see her, we were allowed to see her at 3 o'clock.”

| 'Safety & dignity...': Harbhajan writes to CM Mamata over doctor's rape-murder Shocking condition of decease doctor

Describing the shocking condition in which they found their daughter's body, she said,“Her pants were open, there was only one piece of cloth on her body. Her hand was broken, blood was coming out of her eyes, mouth. Just by looking at her, it seemed that someone had murdered her. I told them it is not suicide, it's a murder. We worked so hard to make our daughter a doctor but she was murdered.”

Decease doctor's mother on CM Mamata Banerjee

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of“trying to stop the protest” demanding justice for the victim, the mother of the deceased Kolkata doctor said,” She (Mamata Banerjee) said that the culprit will be arrested as soon as possible, but nothing has happened so far. One person has been arrested. I am sure many more are involved in this incident. I think the entire department is responsible for the incident... The police did not do a good job at all. I feel that the Chief Minister is trying to stop the protest, today she imposed Section 144 here so that people cannot protest."

| Kolkata rape-murder: Doctor's father 'not satisfied' with CM Mamata Banerjee Decease doctor's mother on CP

The victim's mother claimed that the CP, "did not cooperate with us at all, they only tried to hush up the case as soon as possible. Their attempt was to get the post-mortem done as soon as possible and remove the body."







