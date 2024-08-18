Lisa Lieberman-Wang Unveils Book: 'AI Marketing Mastery'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Marketing Mastery, Expert Secrets to Building a 7-Figure Coaching Business - by Lisa Lieberman-Wang

Renowned Business Strategist Offers Free Guide to Revolutionize Coaching Businesses with AI

- Coaches, USALAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, US, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lisa Lieberman-Wang, celebrated business strategist and "The Coaches' Coach," today announced the release of her groundbreaking new book, "AI Marketing Mastery : Expert Secrets to Building a 7-Figure Coaching Business." In an unprecedented move, Lieberman-Wang is offering the ebook completely FREE , with physical copies available for just the cost of shipping and handling.Drawing from over 40 years of business experience and over 1,500 hours of intensive AI research, "AI Marketing Mastery" is poised to transform the coaching industry. The book provides coaches, experts and entrepreneurs with practical strategies to leverage artificial intelligence to attract high-ticket clients, create compelling content, and scale their businesses to seven figures and beyond."AI is not just the future of coaching – it's the present," says Lieberman-Wang. "My mission is to empower coaches to harness this technology, amplify their impact, and achieve unprecedented success without sacrificing their well-being or personal touch."Key features of "AI Marketing Mastery" include:- Step-by-step guidance on using AI to craft the perfect niche and ideal client avatar- Insider tips on designing premium coaching programs that sell themselves- Proven techniques for using AI to enhance personal branding and stand out in a crowded market- Access to a custom "AI Marketing Genius" GPT for personalized assistance- Real-world case studies of coaches who have successfully implemented AI strategies- Ethical considerations and best practices for AI implementation in coachingThe book has garnered praise from industry leaders like Todd Hartley from Wirebuzz. Todd states, "WOW! Lisa Lieberman-Wang is the real deal and a legit AI and marketing superstar. I worked with her on my first mastermind, and we crushed a six-figure talk that sold incredibly well. Because of Lisa, the results we generated together were phenomenal.” – Todd Hartley, CEO of WireBuzz, Tony Robbins Business Mastery SpeakerTo celebrate the launch, Lieberman-Wang is hosting a FREE Webinar , "Revolutionize Your Coaching Business with AI," on September 11th at 11:30 AM EST. The webinar will offer a deep dive into key concepts from the book and provide attendees with actionable strategies they can implement immediately."AI Marketing Mastery" is available now. For more information or to claim a FREE Copy of the Book, visit .About Lisa Lieberman-Wang:Lisa Lieberman-Wang is a renowned Business & Marketing Strategist and #1 Best Selling Author with over 40 years of experience in sales, marketing, and personal development. Known as "The Coaches' Coach," she has been featured on major networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, The CW and FOX, and has spoken at Harvard and TEDx.Lisa is a certified AI expert, having completed advanced training programs in artificial intelligence and its applications in business. She is also a Licensed Master NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) Practitioner & Trainer, bringing a unique blend of psychological insight and technological expertise to her coaching methodologies.As the creator of FINE to FAB and Mastery to Millions Lisa has helped countless entrepreneurs and coaches scale their businesses seven figures and above. Her innovative approach combines cutting-edge AI strategies with time-tested business principles, enabling her clients to achieve extraordinary results.Lisa's commitment to empowering coaches and entrepreneurs has earned her recognition as one of the "Top 25 Women Entrepreneurs" by Leading Women Entrepreneurs. With "AI Marketing Mastery," she continues her mission of democratizing access to advanced business strategies, making high-level AI marketing techniques accessible to coaches at all levels.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Lisa Lieberman-Wang, please contact:

