63Rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament To Commence On Monday

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) The Sub-Junior Boys category of the 63rd Subroto Cup will commence tomorrow at various venues in Bengaluru. 36 teams representing different states, union territories and educational organisations including two foreign countries will be vying for top honours in the competition. '
Minerva Public School, Mohali, Punjab are the defending champions of the tournament and they will be hoping to defend their title this year also as they will be representing the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE)
This is the first time that the Under-15 category has been introduced in the tournament from the usual Under -14 category. NNMHSS Chelembra, Malappuram, Kerala will face 01 Goa Battalion representing the National Cadet Corps in the opening match of the tournament at Air Force School, Jalahalli at 7:30 AM.
In the feature match which will commence after the opening ceremony at the Army Service Corps Centre will see Army Boys Company, Bengaluru take on Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
36 teams are divided into eight groups and group winners will qualify for the quarterfinals. The group stage matches will continue till 23rd August. Sri Lanka Schools Football Association and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan are the foreign representatives in the tournament.
A Skeletal Age Estimation Test was conducted today as per the regulations of the tournament and the criteria set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to curb age fraud and the reports are awaited. If any team is found to have four or more players overage, the team will be disqualified from the tournament. In the last edition, 15 teams were disqualified from the tournament for fielding overage players.
Army Service Corps Centre (ASC), the Air Force School, Jalahalli, the Air Force School, Yehalanka, and the HQ Training Command Football Ground will be hosting the matches. The quarterfinals are scheduled for 25th August with the semi-finals to be played on 26th August. The finals of the tournament will be played on 28th August at the ASC Centre.
Participating teams:
Group A
NNMHSS Chelembra, Malappuram, Kerala
01 Goa Battalion, NCC
Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru
Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Group B
Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya
Sri Lanka Schools Football Association
Navrachna International School, Vadodara (ISSO)
Gyanmata High School, Silvassa, Daman and Diu & Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Army Public School, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Group C
Tashi Namgyal Academy, Gangtok, Sikkim
Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan
Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, Hyderabad (IPSC)
The Army Public School, Delhi Cantonment, New Delhi
Sanjeevan Vidyalaya, Panhala
Group D
Nazareth Model High School, Dima Hasao, Assam
Mother's Pride Public School, Maloti, Himachal Pradesh
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pakur I, Jharkhand (NVS)
Fountain Head School, Surat, Gujarat
GSSS Mazara Dingrian, Hoshiarpur, Punjab
Group E
Minerva Public School, Mohali, Punjab (CISCE)
Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Etawah, Uttar Pradesh
SFS Higher Secondary School, Medziphema, Nagaland
Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh
Group F
Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith, Jhargram, West Bengal
Sainik School, Kunjpura, Haryana (Sainik School)
Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
Ultou Govt. Model High School, Bishnupur, Manipur
Group G
St. Stephen's School, Sector-45 B, Chandigarh
The Air Force School, Subroto Park, New Delhi
Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Salcete, Goa
St. Xavier's High School, West Singhbhum, Jharkhand
Group H
Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Saidan Kolasib, Mizoram
Infocus India Public School, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal (CBSE)
Nehru Public School, Jamuai, Bihar
Ebenezer High School, Sabroom, South Tripura
Indira Modern High School, Bhuna, Haryana
