Polad Bulbuloglu: Moscow And Baku Discuss Problematic Issues Openly And Amicably
Date
8/18/2024 10:09:32 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Currently, there are no deep contradictions in
Russian-Azerbaijani relations, the two countries are actively
cooperating, Azernews reports, citing Polad
Bulbuloglu, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia, telling in an
interview with the TASS news agency on the eve of the visit of
Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku.
"Of course, today I am glad that the relations between Russia
and Azerbaijan are at a very high level of alliance. We are working
very actively and today there are no deep contradictions between
our countries," the ambassador added.
As the ambassador emphasized that Moscow and Baku discuss all
problematic issues openly and amicably.
"As in any home, in any family or in any relationship, there can
be some disagreements - that's life, but the most important thing
is that today we have relationships that come out in an open,
friendly and very amicable atmosphere. We can discuss those
problems", said P. Bulbuloglu.
He also drew attention to the active interaction between the two
countries' ministries.
"Currently, active political consultations are being held
between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries. The
Intergovernmental Commission headed by Alexey Overchuk, the Deputy
Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation on the Russian
side, and Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of
Azerbaijan on the Azerbaijani side, is working very efficiently.
The last meeting took place recently - on August 9 in Baku. Our
inter-parliamentary relations are also at a high level. The prime
ministers and many ministers are in direct contact with each
other," concluded the diplomat.
MENAFN18082024000195011045ID1108572726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.