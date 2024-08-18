Polad Bulbuloglu: Moscow And Baku Discuss Problematic Issues Openly And Amicably

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Currently, there are no deep contradictions in Russian-Azerbaijani relations, the two countries are actively cooperating, Azernews reports, citing Polad Bulbuloglu, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia, telling in an interview with the TASS news agency on the eve of the visit of Russian President Vladimir to Baku.

"Of course, today I am glad that the relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are at a very high level of alliance. We are working very actively and today there are no deep contradictions between our countries," the ambassador added.

As the ambassador emphasized that Moscow and Baku discuss all problematic issues openly and amicably.

"As in any home, in any family or in any relationship, there can be some disagreements - that's life, but the most important thing is that today we have relationships that come out in an open, friendly and very amicable atmosphere. We can discuss those problems", said P. Bulbuloglu.

He also drew attention to the active interaction between the two countries' ministries.

"Currently, active political consultations are being held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries. The Intergovernmental Commission headed by Alexey Overchuk, the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation on the Russian side, and Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan on the Azerbaijani side, is working very efficiently. The last meeting took place recently - on August 9 in Baku. Our inter-parliamentary relations are also at a high level. The prime ministers and many ministers are in direct contact with each other," concluded the diplomat.