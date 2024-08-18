Middle East Summit Of Excellence 2024: A Global Gathering Of Visionaries, Innovators, And Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Middle East Summit of Excellence Event Team, Jennifer McShane Bary, Claudia Pinto and Adnan Al Noorani

Arrive in style on the Red-Carpet at the Middle East Summit of Excellence

Nominate for an Award at the Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024

Build your Brand by becoming an Awardee at the Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024

The Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024 is set to shine a spotlight on the region's most brilliant minds and trailblazers.

- Jennifer McShane BaryDIFC, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024 is set to shine a spotlight on the region's most brilliant minds and trailblazers. Scheduled for November 1, 2024, at the prestigious Al Habtoor Palace Ballroom in Dubai, this summit will not only celebrate excellence but also foster innovation and collaboration across diverse sectors.Event Leadership: A Visionary Team at the HelmThe Middle East Summit of Excellence was founded by Jennifer McShane Bary , a seasoned event organizer and project manager with over two decades of experience. Jennifer's vision for this summit stems from her deep belief in the power of collaboration and recognition as catalysts for progress. She has meticulously curated this event to ensure it serves as a platform for connecting and celebrating the region's leaders, innovators, and change-makers.Joining Jennifer is Adnan Al Noorani, a name synonymous with innovation and visionary leadership in the UAE. As the Founder of the Future Innovation Summit and Chairman of The Board of Leo Investment and D1 Technologies, Adnan brings a wealth of experience and connections that have significantly shaped the UAE's business landscape. With over 20 years of experience working with the Royal Families of the UAE and government agencies, Adnan's expertise in UAE law, finance, and the GCC business environment is unparalleled. His leadership has helped create a conducive environment for global investors seeking opportunities in the MENA region. Adnan's dedication to building a healthy and sustainable economic future is reflected in every initiative he undertakes. His contributions to humanitarian causes further underscore his commitment to creating a better world for future generations.Cláudia Pinto, another key member of the event board, serves as the Head of Philanthropy Advisory for H.H. Sheikh Marwan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's group of companies. With over two decades of experience across continents, Cláudia is a driving force in philanthropy and sustainability. Her ability to blend philosophy, commerce, and empathy into impactful initiatives has been instrumental in driving transformative change. Cláudia's expertise and commitment to making a difference ensure that the Middle East Summit of Excellence will not only celebrate achievements but also inspire meaningful change.Cláudia Pinto's Endorsement and Guidance: A Pathway to a Sustainable Future.Through her platform, The Empowering Women, Cláudia Pinto offers her full endorsement and guidance to companies and entrepreneurs eager to contribute to the roadmap for building the most sustainable city in the world-Dubai by 2030 and 2040. With over two decades of experience in philanthropy and sustainability, Cláudia provides invaluable knowledge and strategies designed to align perfectly with the government's ambitious sustainability plan. Her commitment to empowering businesses and individuals ensures that their efforts will not only contribute to Dubai's vision but also leave a lasting impact on the global stage.JMB Project Management : The Powerhouse Behind the EventThe event is hosted by JMB Project Management, a leading consultancy specializing in delivering innovative project management solutions across various industries. Founded and led by Jennifer McShane Bary, JMB Project Management is known for its innovative and sustainable projects. With a reputation for meticulous attention to detail and strategic vision, JMB Project Management is dedicated to ensuring that the Middle East Summit of Excellence is executed flawlessly, providing an unparalleled experience for all attendees.Sponsorship Opportunities: Aligning with ExcellenceThe Middle East Summit of Excellence presents a unique opportunity for organizations to enhance their brand visibility and connect with key decision-makers. Sponsorship packages are available at various levels, including Title Sponsor, Award Category Sponsor, and Gift Bag Sponsor, each offering extensive benefits. Sponsors will enjoy on-stage recognition, exclusive branding opportunities, and media coverage across major Middle Eastern and global platforms. Find out more at /sponsor .Award Opportunities: Recognizing the Region's FinestThe summit will honor outstanding achievements across various sectors, with categories that include Innovation and Technology, Leadership and Influence, Women in Excellence, and more. Awardees will be celebrated on a global stage, gaining international recognition for their contributions. This is a chance for individuals and organizations to showcase their impact and be acknowledged as leaders in their fields. Find out more and nominate at /nominateNetworking Opportunities: Connecting Global LeadersAttendees at the Middle East Summit of Excellence will have the opportunity to network with global leaders, innovators, and visionaries. The event is designed to facilitate meaningful connections, with dedicated networking sessions, VIP lounges, and informal meet-and-greet opportunities. Whether you are looking to forge new partnerships, gain insights from industry experts, or simply connect with like-minded professionals, this summit provides the perfect platform.Join Us at the Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024The Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024 promises to be the event of the year, offering unparalleled opportunities for recognition, networking, and brand visibility. Whether you are interested in becoming a sponsor, nominating someone for an award, or attending as a delegate, this summit is the place to be.For more information, please visit or contact us at ....

