TUI Announces Exciting New Tours

Berlin: TUI, the leading global leisure and company has launched four new captivating tours set to provide customers with extraordinary experiences and more choice than ever before, with 70 tours on offer across the globe.

Now available to for Winter 2024 and Summer 2025, they each promise unforgettable journeys through some of the most iconic destinations in the world. The new tours showcase the best of the United Arab Emirates, the rich history of India and travellers can now explore Egypt's temples and tombs.

What's more, direct TUI charter flights to Luxor and Goa mean customers can choose to fly from London Gatwick and Manchester Airports when opting for the Egypt or India tours for TUI's complete end-to-end service. Customers in Egypt can choose to elevate their adventure by adding a luxurious 7-night TUI River Cruise at the start or end of their tour, aboard the new fully refurbished five-star ship,

Al Horeya which launches in November.

TUI's Commercial Director Phillip Iveson said:“We are incredibly excited to launch these four new tours, which have been crafted to provide our customers with unique and enriching experiences. The Best of the Emirates tour offers a perfect blend of modern luxury and cultural heritage, while the India's Golden Triangle and Luxor tours provide in-depth explorations of some of the most culturally rich regions in the world. These tours represent our commitment to offering our customers a wide range of choice and flexibility in their travel plans, while delivering unparallelled value”.

