Singapore To Hold Food Festival From Oct 1-31

Singapore: Singapore Food Festival (SFF) is back this October and will feature a host of unforgettable experiences. Having undergone a makeover, SFF has been reimagined with bespoke multi-genre events, ranging from the large-scale to the boutique, celebrating the role of dining in Singapore's culture through food and entertainment.

From 1 to 31 October 2024, the culinary capital of Singapore will come alive with the debut of a completely refreshed festival format, so say goodbye to the usual festival village. Instead, the focus is on curating immersive experiences set in iconic locations and uniquely Singaporean offerings that cater to visitors of all ages, with each event designed to provide a memorable dining experience.

Signature Events are highlights on SFF 2024's events calendar and are large-scale, theatrical spectaculars held at some of Singapore's most iconic venues. The SFF Signature Events feature renowned guest chefs and offer immersive and grand culinary experiences.

