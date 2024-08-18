Akasa Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhopal
Date
8/18/2024 9:33:27 AM
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Bhopal: A Varanasi-Mumbai flight of Akasa Air with 172 passengers on board on Thursday (August 15) made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport here after a passenger fell sick, an official said.
The pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control and made emergency landing at 11.40 am after a passenger faced a serious health issue, airport director Ramji Awasthi told media.
The passenger, who was in critical condition, was rushed to hospital.
In its statement, Akasa Air said it remained committed to the safety and well-being of passengers and crew and was working on a timely recovery for the onward journey of this flight to ensure minimal disruption for the rest of the passengers.
The pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control and made emergency landing at 11.40 am after a passenger faced a serious health issue, airport director Ramji Awasthi told PTI. Awasthi had said the passenger, who was in a critical condition, was rushed to hospital. The flight is expected to resume its journey at 5 pm after completing necessary formalities, Awasthi said.
-B
MENAFN18082024000163011034ID1108572691
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.