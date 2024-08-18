Akasa Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhopal

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Bhopal: A Varanasi-Mumbai flight of Akasa Air with 172 on board on Thursday (August 15) made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport here after a passenger fell sick, an official said.

The pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control and made emergency landing at 11.40 am after a passenger faced a serious issue, airport director Ramji Awasthi told media.

The passenger, who was in critical condition, was rushed to hospital.

In its statement, Akasa Air said it remained committed to the safety and well-being of passengers and crew and was working on a timely recovery for the onward journey of this flight to ensure minimal disruption for the rest of the passengers.



The flight is expected to resume its journey at 5 pm after completing necessary formalities, Awasthi said.

