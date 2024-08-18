Bengaluru Airport Achieves Highest Environmental Accreditation In Asia

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport has become the first in Asia to receive the Airports Council International's (ACI) highest Level 5 accreditation. This certification is with retrospective effect from May 5 this year, said an official release.

The airport, operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), has made a remarkable 95.6% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse (GHG) emissions, attaining the highest emission elimination by an Indian airport. This was achieved seven years ahead of the initial target of 2030.

The release added that the airport has made significant strides in its decarbonisation journey and has set new benchmarks by transitioning to 100% renewable electricity and implementing initiatives focusing on sustainable mobility and green infrastructure.

To offset its residual emissions, it has procured ACI approved carbon units from verified carbon removal projects, it said.“Looking ahead towards 2030, BLR Airport has committed to offsetting residual emissions through in-house green landscape projects, further demonstrating its dedication to build a sustainable future,” it added.

Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of BIAL said,“Achieving Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions seven years ahead of our target is a testament to BLR Airport's unwavering commitment to sustainability.”

