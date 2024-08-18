South Waziristan Clash: 6 Terrorists Killed, 4 Soldiers Martyred In Fierce Gun Battle
8/18/2024 9:31:58 AM
In a fierce exchange of gunfire between security forces and terrorists in South Waziristan, six terrorists were killed, while four soldiers of the Pakistan army were martyred. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that the terrorists were effectively neutralized during the confrontation in the area.
The ISPR also confirmed that a clearance operation against the terrorists is ongoing in the region, with security forces maintaining their commitment to eradicating all forms of terrorism.
In a related incident, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Jamrud and Lower Dir areas, terrorists attacked police checkpoints, resulting in the martyrdom of a head constable and injuries to another officer.
It is noteworthy that just a few days ago, clashes between security forces and terrorists occurred in the Tirah Valley of Khyber district, where four terrorists were killed, and three soldiers were martyred.
