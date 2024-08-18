Six Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Bombing Of Civilian Neighborhood

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Six Palestinian citizens were martyred and others were injured, at dawn on Thursday, in the Israeli occupation's bombing of the cities of Khan Yunis and Gaza.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that three citizens were martyred and others were when Israeli warplanes bombed a house in Sabra neighborhood, as the artillery fired shells at the Islamic complex in the neighborhood.

The occupation's penetrated to a limited extent south of Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City, specifically in Al-Barasi land and the vicinity of the Star Factory and Al-Sikka Street, starting from the occupation's position in the Shuhada Junction area known as Netzarim axis south of the city, amidst the warplanes' bombing and artillery shells fired towards the neighborhood.

The occupation forces targeted a house in Ma'an area east of Khan Yunis, while Israeli airstrikes launched a raid on the town of Bani Suhaila east of the city, killing civilians, WAFA added.

Israeli warplanes also launched a raid on Gaza City and south of Zeitoun neighborhood.

The Israeli occupation forces continue their aggression on the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air since Oct. 7, 2023, which resulted in the martyrdom of 39,965, the majority of whom were children and women. Some 92294 others have been wounded.

Medical sources confirmed that thousands of victims are still trapped under the rubble or scattered on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense teams are facing difficulties in reaching them due to the relentless Israeli shelling.

MENAFN18082024000067011011ID1108572619