Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Indian Counterpart
Date
8/18/2024 9:26:34 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
MENAFN18082024000067011011ID1108572615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.