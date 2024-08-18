Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Korea
Date
8/18/2024 9:26:33 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol on the anniversary of his country's Liberation Day.
