Authorities Confirm Mpox Case In Northwest Pakistan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan's has confirmed at least one case of the mpox virus in a patient who had returned from a Gulf country, it said yesterday, though they did not yet know the strain of the virus.

A health ministry spokesperson said the sequencing of the confirmed case was underway, and that it would not be clear which variant of mpox the patient had until the process was complete.

A new form of the virus has triggered global concern because it seems to spread more easily though routine close contact.

A case of the new variant was confirmed on Thursday in Sweden and linked to a growing outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised against any travel restrictions to stop the spread of mpox.

The health department in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province said yesterday that one mpox case had been confirmed in the area, withdrawing a previous statement that three mpox patients had been detected there this week on arrival from the United Arab Emirates.

A health officer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district said the location of the confirmed mpox patient, a man that the officer said had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, was unknown.

He had initially received tests and advice at a hospital in the provincial capital Peshawar, Dr Javed Iqbal told Reuters, but later returned to his home a few hours away in Mardan and then went to another district.

“When we visited his home in Mardan, it was locked from outside and his neighbours told us that the family has left for Dir,” said the Mardan district health officer.“We approached our fellow colleagues of the health department in Dir district, but they couldn't trace him even in Dir.”

The national health ministry said it was carrying out contact tracing of the patient it had identified, who they said was from Mardan.

They were also boosting airport surveillance and monitoring with extra health personnel, the ministry said in a statement.

The WHO declared the recent outbreak of the disease as a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant of the virus was identified.

Health ministry spokesperson Sajid Shah said so far they had no confirmation of the new variant, but the sequencing of the sample of the confirmed patient was underway.

“Once that's done, we will be able to say what strain is this,” said Shah.

On Thursday global health officials confirmed an infection with a new strain of the virus in Sweden.

Sweden's Public Health Agency told AFP on Thursday that it had registered a case of the Clade 1b subclade – the same new strain that has surged in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) since September 2023, and the first such infection outside the African continent, according to the agency.

The patient was infected during a visit to“the part of Africa where there is a major outbreak of mpox Clade 1”, epidemiologist Magnus Gisslen said in a statement from the agency.

The WHO on Wednesday sounded its highest level of alert over the outbreak in Africa after cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo spread to nearby countries: Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

There have been 27,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths, mainly among children, in the Congo since the current outbreak began in January 2023.

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals, but it can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact.

The disease causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

There are two subtypes of the virus: the more virulent and deadlier Clade 1, endemic in the Congo Basin in central Africa; and Clade 2, endemic in West Africa.

A worldwide outbreak beginning in 2022 involving the Clade 2b subclade caused some 140 deaths out of around 90,000 cases.