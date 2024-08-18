OIC Condemns Escalating Crimes By Extremist Settlers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) strongly condemned the organized and daily crimes committed by extremist settler gangs, under the protection of Israeli forces. The most recent of these atrocities occurred in the village of Jit, east of Qalqilya, where settlers launched a horrific attack, randomly firing at civilians, vandalising property, and setting fire to homes, vehicles, and agricultural lands, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of dozens of people.

In its statement, the OIC described these actions as part of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, their land, and their holy sites, in blatant violation of international humanitarian law. The organisation held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the consequences of the continued perpetration of these heinous crimes.

The OIC called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities in ensuring the provision of international protection to the Palestinian people and to guarantee the immediate and comprehensive cessation of this ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The organisation reiterated its call for the international community to obligate Israel, as the occupying power, to dismantle all colonial settlements and their terrorist militias in the occupied Palestinian territories, to lift political and legal protection from them, to classify them as terrorist organisations, and to end the illegal colonial occupation of the State of Palestine.

GCC welcomes Sudan decision to open border to deliver aid

The Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) welcomed the decision of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the Republic of Sudan to open the Adre border crossing to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected by the war.

This important step will greatly contribute to alleviating the suffering of those affected by the war, preventing famine, and improving the humanitarian situation in the Darfur region of western Sudan and the surrounding areas, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi said in a statement yesterday.

He reiterated the firm position of the Co-operation Council towards the Sudanese crisis, stressing the importance of preserving the sovereignty, security and stability of Sudan and the unity of its territories, as well as supporting Sudan in facing the developments of the current crisis.

He underscored the need for de-escalation, prioritising dialogue and unity, and returning to a political process that leads to a civilian government.

He also stressed the importance of relieving the suffering of the Sudanese people, protecting the cohesion of national institutions, and preventing the exacerbation of the conflict and confrontations between the different Sudanese factions. (QNA)

