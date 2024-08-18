Several Palestinians Martyred, Injured In Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several Palestinian were martyred and others were at dawn Friday in Israeli aerial and artillery strikes targeting various areas across the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), medics recovered the bodies of five individuals and treated eight injuries after the Israeli forces shelled an apartment in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

Additionally, one Palestinian was martyred and several others wounded in an Israeli drone strike near the entrance to the town of Al-Zawayda in central Gaza.

Medics also retrieved the body of a young man who was shot by a drone near Al-Dawa Mosque east of the Nuseirat refugee camp, and another body following an Israeli strike on a house in the Al-Mufti area, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Simultaneously, Israeli military vehicles stationed at the Shuhada intersection opened fire on residential homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City.

In Rafah, southern Gaza, Israeli artillery also fired several shells at western areas of the city, with no casualties being reported in the aftermath.

The Israeli warplanes further targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza, and conducted two airstrikes east of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave. They also dropped flares over the western area of Gaza City and destroyed residential buildings in the town of Al-Qarara, near Khan Younis.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in 40,005 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 92,401 others injured. Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.

