Qatari Students Win Silver And Bronze Medals At International Nuclear Science Olympiad
Date
8/18/2024 9:26:30 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari students achieved a notable milestone by winning silver and bronze medals in their first participation in the 2024 International Nuclear Science olympiad (INSO), held in the Philippines.
The annual Olympiad, sponsored by the International Atomic energy Agency (IAEA), aims to assess high school students' critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills in nuclear science.
Four students represented the State of Qatar in the international competition. This significant achievement followed an intensive training by a select group of local and international trainers, and team leaders and supervisors from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's Science Department.
