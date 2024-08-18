Qatar Hails Sudan's Decision To Open Border Crossing For Aid

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar welcomed the decision of the Transitional Council in Sudan to open the Adre border crossing with Chad to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to citizens affected by the war.

The of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement today, the State of Qatar's hope that the decision will contribute to facilitating and accelerating the flow of aid to those in need in Darfur, and its hope that all parties will work to provide protection for humanitarian workers.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Sudanese people, and stressed its firm position in support of Sudan's unity, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity.



