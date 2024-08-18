19 Martyred In Israeli Bombardment Of Various Areas In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli forces bombarded various areas of the Gaza Strip throughout Saturday night, martyring 19 Palestinians and injuring others.

Four Palestinians were martyred and six others were in an Israeli targeting a house in Khan Younis.

Israeli aircraft also struck two residential apartments in the Jabalia Refugee Camp, resulting in the death of three Palestinians whose bodies were transported to Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced the recovery of seven martyrs, including a woman and her six children, after an Israeli artillery strike on a house in Deir al-Balah.

Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that four martyrs were taken to Al-Aqsa Hospital due to the targeting of an apartment on 20th Street.

In Gaza City, a woman was martyred and several Palestinians were injured as a result of an Israeli strike on a house in the al-Sabra area.

Israel's continuous genocide against the Gaza Strip resulted in over 40,000 martyrs and nearly 100,000 injured, with destruction affecting all aspects of life in Gaza. The Strip is also experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis due to the blockade and the prevention of medical supplies and foodstuffs.

