US Trying To Impose Diktats: Hamas

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A senior Hamas official yesterday dismissed optimistic talk by US President Joe Biden that a Gaza truce is nearer after negotiations in Qatar.

“To say that we are getting close to a deal is an illusion,” Hamas bureau member Sami Abu Zuhri said.“We are not facing a deal or real negotiations, but rather the imposing of American diktats.”

He was responding to Biden's comment on Friday that“we are closer than we have ever been.”

Biden spoke after two days of talks in Qatar where Washington tried to bridge differences between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The two sides have been at war for more than 10 months in the Gaza Strip.

But the stakes have risen significantly since the killings in quick succession in late July of Fuad Shukr, a top operations chief of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Their deaths led to vows of vengeance from Hezbollah, Iran and other Tehran-backed groups in the region which blamed Israel.

In an effort to avert a broader conflict, Western and Arab diplomats have been shuttling around the Middle East to push for a Gaza deal which they say could help avert a wider regional conflagration.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed back to the region this weekend in a bid to help seal a deal.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy urged all parties to“engage positively and flexibly” in the negotiations.

The Gaza war has displaced most of the territory's population, destroyed much of the housing and other infrastructure.

