IOF Murders Over 40,099 Civilians, Injures 92,609 Others Since Beginning Of Genocide On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces (IOF) murdered more than 40,099 Palestinian civilians and more than 92,609 others (mostly children), since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's genocide against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Palestinian of stated today that the hospitals in Gaza received 25 murdered Palestinians and 72 wounded others, after the IOF has committed two massacres.

The ministry explained that thousands of remain missing, indicating that they could be under the rubble and debris of the demolished buildings or buried in mass graves.

Spokesperson for the Palestinian civil defense announced that seven Palestinians were murdered and several others were injured after the IOF bombed a house located in Street 20 in Nuseirat at the center of the Gaza Strip, adding that another Palestinian was murdered and several others were injured after the IOF bombed Al-Aqqad area, west of Khan Younis.

Field sources said that Israeli tanks penetrated this morning into the vicinity and inside the residential city of Hamad, northwest of Khan Younis, amid heavy gunfire and artillery shelling, while the Israeli helicopters opened fire near the tents of the displaced people around the city, injuring six civilians.

The Israeli occupation continues committing genocide on the Gaza Strip for the 317th consecutive day, through carrying out countless air strikes and artillery shelling, and committing massacres against civilians, amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation resulting from the siege.