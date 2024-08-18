Huawei Seeds for the Future 2024 Middle East & Central Asia Final Successfully Concludes in Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Tashkent, Uzbekistan, August 18, 2024: Huawei, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, celebrated the culmination of the regional finals of the Seeds for the Future 2024 program with a grand awards ceremony in Tashkent. Team Future Gadget Lab from Kuwait and Team Beyond Limits from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) won first and second place, respectively, in the regional semifinal of the fourth annual Tech4Good competition that was held concurrently with the program. The teams were recognized by judges for their innovative use of technology to assist stroke patients with limited hand mobility. They will go on to compete in the finals in China alongside qualifying teams from around the world and explore ICT’s huge potential to drive sustainable development.



Similarly, Team Nabeeh from Saudi Arabia, Team Sufun from Oman, and Team AquaLucens from Bahrain were recognized for their outstanding projects. Amanzhan Sabyrgali, representing Kazakhstan, and Zainab Al Zaimoor, part of the Bahrani contingent, were chosen as the Mentors’ Favorites in recognition of their skills, team spirit, and positive influence on their teams during the competition.



The closing ceremony was also attended by Mr. Rustam Karimjonov, Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Ms. Nausheen Adnan, Member of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Advisor to the Chief Minister on Educational Reforms.



Shunli Wang, Vice President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, said, “The 2024 edition of the Huawei Seeds for the Future program is particularly significant as it marks both the 10th anniversary of the program in Uzbekistan and the 25th anniversary of Huawei’s operations in this nation. We are grateful to our sponsor, the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, for their fervent support and for enabling us to celebrate this momentous occasion in Uzbekistan. We are confident this gathering was instrumental in nurturing the region’s burgeoning ICT talent and empowering the youth to lead digital innovation and shape the region’s sustainable future.”



Mr. Rustam Karimjonov, Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan, stated, “Huawei is significantly contributing to Uzbekistan’s digital transformation story. We are delighted to host the Seeds for the Future 2024 program, as we strongly believe skill-based development and industry exposure are essential for students to drive innovation in the digital economy. We are grateful to Huawei for organizing such competitions and allowing students in our region to challenge themselves and learn from industry leaders. Initiatives like Seeds for the Future are pivotal in equipping our youth with industry knowledge and strengthening the ICT talent ecosystem in our region.”



Ms. Nausheen Adnan, Member of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Advisor to the Chief Minister on Educational Reforms, said, “It is truly inspiring to witness the talent and enthusiasm of these young minds representing their countries at the closing ceremony of the Seeds for the Future program. I would like to express my appreciation to Huawei for providing a platform for our students to develop their ICT skills at a global stage. Programs like these are crucial to equip students, develop the region’s talent, and mark a giant leap towards the digital era.”



This year’s edition of the Seeds for the Future program brought together 150 university students from 14 countries across the Middle East and Central Asia, representing leading universities from countries including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Uzbekistan. The week-long event saw participants develop their Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) skills and work towards global digital inclusion while enhancing their cultural understanding through a series of sessions, classes, competitions, and cultural programs.



The Tech4Good competition aims to empower and engage the youth in driving positive change within their communities. This unique platform encourages young minds to address pressing social issues by harnessing the immense potential of the latest ICT technologies.



As part of the program, the students participated in five days of intensive training sessions and workshops in Tashkent, covering cutting-edge ICT technologies, scientific and technological leadership, discussions on global topics, Tech4Good group projects, etc. Through learning and mutual exchange, participants gained a better understanding of 5G, AI, and cloud technologies, built more strengths for future growth, and improved their competitiveness in the job market. Students were also provided the opportunity to visit and connect with professionals at Huawei and Artel, Central Asia’s leading electronics manufacturer and one of Uzbekistan’s largest companies.



Huawei’s Seeds for the Future program is the company’s flagship CSR initiative that aims to develop ICT talents globally. Since its launch in 2008, more than 18,000 students from 141 countries have participated. With endorsements from more than 360 senior officials and heads of state, the program has collaborated with over 500 universities and colleges to cultivate a new generation of ICT leaders and innovators.







