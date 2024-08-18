Pan-Arab Talks Focus On Regional Cooperation To Limit Disaster Risk

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Representatives of Arab nations, including Kuwait, assembled in the Egyptian capital Cairo for talks on Sunday aiming to ratchet up cooperation in a bid to keep potential environmental disasters at bay.

The three-day gathering comes with the primary objective of putting a place a "coordination system" linking Arab League states that seeks to ensure competent disaster management, the Cairo-based bloc's water resources and department chief Shuhaira Wahbi said in a statement.

Ahead of forthcoming Arab-wide talks on the matter, she said the region's most underdeveloped nations would given more priority due to their vulnerability to the risk of disaster, added the official. (end)

mfm









MENAFN18082024000071011013ID1108572561