Pan-Arab Talks Focus On Regional Cooperation To Limit Disaster Risk
Date
8/18/2024 9:22:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Representatives of Arab nations, including Kuwait, assembled in the Egyptian capital Cairo for talks on Sunday aiming to ratchet up cooperation in a bid to keep potential environmental disasters at bay.
The three-day gathering comes with the primary objective of putting a place a "coordination system" linking Arab League states that seeks to ensure competent disaster management, the Cairo-based bloc's water resources and housing department chief Shuhaira Wahbi said in a statement.
Ahead of forthcoming Arab-wide talks on the matter, she said the region's most underdeveloped nations would given more priority due to their vulnerability to the risk of disaster, added the official. (end)
