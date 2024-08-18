Russian Troops Shell Kupiansk, Woman Wounded
8/18/2024 9:16:10 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 52-year-old woman was injured as a result of the Russian army's shelling of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram .
"According to the investigation, on 18 August at around 10:00, the Russian armed forces shelled the town of Kupiansk. A 52-year-old woman was injured. Private households were damaged," the statement said.
In addition, in the morning, the enemy attacked the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district. The premises and equipment of a utility company were damaged. There were no casualties.
According to preliminary data, Russian troops shelled these settlements with MLRS.
As reported, houses were damaged and forest litter was burning as a result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region yesterday.
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
