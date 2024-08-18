Kremlin Continues Supporting Normalization Of Baku-Yerevan Relations
Date
8/18/2024 9:16:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Russia is ready to continue supporting the process of
normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Azernews reports, citing Russian media that
this was reported in the information released on the eve of the
preparations for the state visit of Russian President Vladimir
Putin to Azerbaijan.
It was noted that the main tasks remain the signing of the peace
agreement promoting the process of delimitation and demarcation of
the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, the opening of a block of transport,
logistics and economic relations in the region based on the
tripartite agreements recognized at the highest level in
2020-2022.
MENAFN18082024000195011045ID1108572553
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.