Kremlin Continues Supporting Normalization Of Baku-Yerevan Relations

8/18/2024 9:16:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia is ready to continue supporting the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Azernews reports, citing Russian media that this was reported in the information released on the eve of the preparations for the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the main tasks remain the signing of the peace agreement promoting the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, the opening of a block of transport, logistics and economic relations in the region based on the tripartite agreements recognized at the highest level in 2020-2022.

AzerNews

