Baku City Circuit Conducts Large-Scale Trainings For Marshals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku City Circuit Operation Company conducts extensive training for marshals and company employees to ensure they can efficiently manage potential hazards and obstacles during events, Azernews reports.

The training at the Baku City Circuit Training Center in the European Games Park comprises theoretical and practical components. During the theoretical sessions, participants were briefed on key aspects of managing the Baku competition, including the strategic and technical innovations for the current season. In the practical sessions, marshals honed their technical skills on a specially designed simulation track.

It's worth noting that the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 is scheduled for September 13-15, with 1,250 marshals expected to participate. 2,800 applications were received to be a marshal at this year's Baku race, with 2,510 from local and 290 from international applicants.