Baku City Circuit Conducts Large-Scale Trainings For Marshals
Date
8/18/2024 9:16:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Baku City Circuit Operation Company conducts extensive training
for marshals and company employees to ensure they can efficiently
manage potential hazards and obstacles during events,
Azernews reports.
The training at the Baku City Circuit Training Center in the
European Games Park comprises theoretical and practical components.
During the theoretical sessions, participants were briefed on key
aspects of managing the Baku competition, including the strategic
and technical innovations for the current season. In the practical
sessions, marshals honed their technical skills on a specially
designed simulation track.
It's worth noting that the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan
Grand Prix 2024 is scheduled for September 13-15, with 1,250
marshals expected to participate. 2,800 applications were received
to be a marshal at this year's Baku race, with 2,510 from local and
290 from international applicants.
