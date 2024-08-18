عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku City Circuit Conducts Large-Scale Trainings For Marshals

Baku City Circuit Conducts Large-Scale Trainings For Marshals


8/18/2024 9:16:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku City Circuit Operation Company conducts extensive training for marshals and company employees to ensure they can efficiently manage potential hazards and obstacles during events, Azernews reports.

The training at the Baku City Circuit Training Center in the European Games Park comprises theoretical and practical components. During the theoretical sessions, participants were briefed on key aspects of managing the Baku competition, including the strategic and technical innovations for the current season. In the practical sessions, marshals honed their technical skills on a specially designed simulation track.

It's worth noting that the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 is scheduled for September 13-15, with 1,250 marshals expected to participate. 2,800 applications were received to be a marshal at this year's Baku race, with 2,510 from local and 290 from international applicants.

MENAFN18082024000195011045ID1108572552


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search