DPL T20: East Delhi Riders Breeze Past Central Delhi Kings By 10 Wickets In Rain-Affected Game

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) A collective effort, backed by flawless batting, led the East Delhi Riders to a dominant 10-wicket victory over the Central Delhi Kings in a rain-shortened 10-over match of the Delhi T20 at Arun Jaitley on Sunday.

Himanshu Chauhan's 3 for 15 and Simarjeet Singh's 2 for 8 with the ball helped the East Delhi Riders bowl out Central Delhi Kings for 61 in 8.1 overs. East Delhi then chased down the target with ease in just 4.1 overs.

Openers Himmat Singh and Anuj Rawat scored quick unbeaten knocks of 31 and 25 respectively to finish the game in just 25 deliveries. They amassed as many as 49 runs in the 3-over powerplay and went on to secure a 10-wicket win with 35 balls to spare.

After a rain-delayed start, Central Delhi Kings faced early setbacks in their innings. Dipesh Balyan (2 off 3) was dismissed in the first over, followed by skipper Yash Dhull (13 off 5) in the third, leaving Central Delhi Kings at 28/2 by the end of the 3-over powerplay.

Himanshu Chauhan, who dismissed Dhull in his opening over, completed his spell with impressive figures of 3/15, taking the wickets of Hiten Dalal (16 off 14) and Lakshay Thareja (1 off 2) in the fifth over. Rounak Waghela struck twice in the next over as he removed Jonty Sidhu (15 off 9) and Sumit Kumar (5 off 3). Sidhu looked in good nick but failed to capitalise on his start.

The East Delhi Riders bowlers continued their dominance as they bowled out Central Delhi Kings for just 61 in 8.1 overs. Keshav Dabas (2 off 3) was run out early, followed by Simranjeet Singh's double strike in his final over, removing Kaushal Suman (1 off 4) and Yogesh Sharma (0 off 2). Harsh Tyagi then wrapped up the innings by trapping Prince Choudhary (1 off 2) lbw in the ninth over.