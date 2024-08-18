(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, August 18 - Press Release

August 17, 2024

Major business groups, key sectors unite in backing Cayetano's push for 'Konektadong Pinoy Act'

Leading business organizations, leaders, and bodies in the Philippines are rallying behind Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's push to fast-track the "Konektadong Pinoy Act."

Key organizations such as the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the Philippine Exporters Confederation, (PHILEXPORT), the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), and others, are backing the measure (Senate Bill 2699) as a step toward improving the country's internet services and boosting economic growth.

In a Facebook post on August 16, 2024, PHILEXPORT President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. said once passed into law, Konektadong Pinoy "will provide a reliable and secure internet that will help exporters access modern technologies and participate in international trade."

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has also voiced strong support and emphasized the importance of a human rights-based approach to digital transformation. The constitutional office noted that information and communication technologies (ICTs) are crucial for promoting political and social development worldwide.

Cayetano, who chairs the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, sponsored the bill on August 5, 2024. He has urged fellow legislators to prioritize the measure, emphasizing that the country cannot afford to lag behind in internet accessibility.

"Once magawa natin ito, we will really see the difference of having reliable and affordable connections in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao," he said.

"Sa lahat ng nag-contribute sa bill na ito, sa lahat ng authors, all the NGOs, all the advocacy groups, I look forward to discussing this bill. Hopefully, itong August matapos natin," he added.

The "Konektadong Pinoy Act" was designated a priority during the 5th Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting on June 25, 2024. Senate President Chiz Escudero also highlighted it as one of six key bills for passage, emphasizing its significance for national development.

The bill aims to modernize outdated laws that hinder internet connectivity in the Philippines, making the internet more affordable, faster, and accessible.

Cayetano has linked the bill to the country's push for effective e-governance and stated that improved internet connectivity is essential for streamlining government services and reducing corruption.

"The use of present technology affords the government the opportunity to bring itself and its services closer to the people," he said.

"We therefore must modernize our digital infrastructure to ensure that all Filipinos have access to, and the use of, affordable, quality, and up-to-date information and communication technologies," he added.

Mga business group, pangunahing sektor suportado ang 'Konektadong Pinoy Act' ni Cayetano

Nagsama-sama ang mga pangunahing business group, lider ng industriya, at ilang ahensya ng gobyerno upang suportahan ang pagsusulong ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ng "Konektadong Pinoy Act."

Nagpahayag ng suporta ang mga pangunahing organisasyon tulad ng Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT), Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), Joint Foreign Chambers (JFC), at iba pa para sa panukalang ito (Senate Bill No. 2699) na magpapabuti sa internet service sa bansa at magpapalago ng ekonomiya.

Sa isang Facebook post nitong August 16, 2024, sinabi ni PHILEXPORT President at Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. na kapag naisabatas na ang panukala, "it will provide a reliable and secure internet that will help exporters access modern technologies and participate in international trade."

Nagpahayag din ng suporta ang Commission on Human Rights (CHR) at binigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng human rights-based approach sa digital transformation. Ayon sa ahensya, mahalaga ang information and communication technologies (ICTs) sa pagpapaunlad ng politikal at aspetong panlipunang nito sa buong mundo.

Bilang Senate Committee Chair ng Science and Technology, nagbigay ng sponsorship speech ang senador noong August 5, 2024 kung saan hinimok niya ang mga kapwa senador na bigyan ng prayoridad ang panukalang ito, dahil hindi dapat maiwan ang bansa pagdating sa accessibility sa internet.

"Once magawa natin ito, we will really see the difference of having reliable and affordable connections in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao," wika niya.

"Sa lahat ng nag-contribute sa bill na ito, sa lahat ng authors, all the NGOs, all the advocacy groups, I look forward to discussing this bill. Hopefully, itong August matapos natin," dagdag niya.

Itinalagang prayoridad ang "Konektadong Pinoy Act" sa ika-5 Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting noong June 25, 2024. Binigyang-diin din ni Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero na isa ito sa anim na mahahalagang panukalang batas na kailangang maipasa, dahil mahalaga ito para sa pambansang pag-unlad.

Layunin ng "Konektadong Pinoy Act" na i-update ang mga lumang panukala hinggil sa internet connectivity sa Pilipinas para gawin itong mas mura, mabilis, at mas abot kaya.

Iniuugnay din ni Cayetano ang panukalang batas sa pagsulong ng epektibong e-governance ng bansa at sinabi na mahalaga ang pagkakaroon ng mas magandang internet connectivity upang mapabilis ang serbisyo ng gobyerno at mabawasan ang posibilidad ng korapsyon.

"The use of present technology affords the government the opportunity to bring itself and its services closer to the people," sabi niya.

"We therefore must modernize our digital infrastructure to ensure that all Filipinos have access to, and the use of, affordable, quality, and up-to-date information and communication technologies," dagdag niya.