Turkish Minister: Azerbaijan's Amphibious Aircraft To Aid In Firefighting In İzmir
Date
8/18/2024 8:08:56 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At the request of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the "BE-200CS" amphibious
aircraft from Azerbaijan will assist in extinguishing forest fires
in the western part of İzmir Province, according to Turkiye's
Interior Minister, Azernews reports.
He noted that the aircraft can drop 12 tons of water on each
flight over the fire zones. Additionally, he reported that 4,159
people have been evacuated from the affected areas, and the
government has allocated funds to support the local population in
the disaster zone.
Minister Yerlikaya also mentioned that several individuals
suspected of starting the fires have been detained. He added,
"Those responsible for the fires are being identified and handed
over to law enforcement."
Furthermore, Turkiye's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry,
İbrahim Yumaklı, reported that as of the morning of August 18,
there are eight active fire fronts across the country. "In just the
past two days, aviation has dropped 7,662 tons of water on the fire
zones," he said.
Minister Yumaklı also thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance. He
noted that the amphibious aircraft landed at İzmir's Adnan Menderes
Airport during the night of August 18.
