Minister: Turkiye-Azerbaijan Brotherhood, A Model For The World, Has Once Again Shown Its Strength

8/18/2024 8:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "I extend my thanks to Azerbaijan, which has supported us in combating forest fires across our country. As always, our exemplary brotherhood has once again made its presence felt. This bond has been showcased to the world once more," Turkiye's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumaklı, said in his latest update on the fires.

Azernews reports that the minister noted that the fires in the Karşıyaka Yamanlar and Urla regions of İzmir have been brought under control. The fire in Bolu Göynük has also been extinguished through intense effort. Despite the strong winds in the region, response teams have successfully managed to control the blazes. Currently, firefighting efforts continue in five regions. He expressed confidence that these fires will soon be under control as well.

Highlighting that all institutions and organizations, along with state enterprises, mobilized during the fire crisis, the minister remarked: "During this period, we united for our homeland without any political distinctions."

Recalling Turkıye's National Tree Planting Day on November 11, Yumaklı added that, as in previous years, they plan to plant 500,000 saplings this November to restore the affected areas.

