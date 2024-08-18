Minister: Turkiye-Azerbaijan Brotherhood, A Model For The World, Has Once Again Shown Its Strength
Date
8/18/2024 8:08:56 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"I extend my thanks to Azerbaijan, which has supported us in
combating forest fires across our country. As always, our exemplary
brotherhood has once again made its presence felt. This bond has
been showcased to the world once more," Turkiye's Minister of
Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumaklı, said in his latest
update on the fires.
Azernews reports that the minister noted that
the fires in the Karşıyaka Yamanlar and Urla regions of İzmir have
been brought under control. The fire in Bolu Göynük has also been
extinguished through intense effort. Despite the strong winds in
the region, response teams have successfully managed to control the
blazes. Currently, firefighting efforts continue in five regions.
He expressed confidence that these fires will soon be under control
as well.
Highlighting that all institutions and organizations, along with
state enterprises, mobilized during the fire crisis, the minister
remarked: "During this period, we united for our homeland without
any political distinctions."
Recalling Turkıye's National Tree Planting Day on November 11,
Yumaklı added that, as in previous years, they plan to plant
500,000 saplings this November to restore the affected areas.
MENAFN18082024000195011045ID1108572454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.