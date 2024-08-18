Series Of Events Held On Occasion Of 105Th Anniversary Of The Azerbaijan Border Services
Today, the Azerbaijan Border Service is celebrating its 105th
anniversary by passing through a difficult and honorable
development path under the command of President Ilham Aliyev.
Founded by national leader Heydar Aliyev, the State Border Service
with its strong border protection infrastructure, professional
personnel, and modern weaponry and equipment, can vigilantly
protect the land and water borders of our Motherland regardless of
its climate and terrain.
A series of events were held on the occasion of the 105th
anniversary of the structural institutions and military units of
the State Border Service (SBS).
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the head of the State
Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, made a speech and
congratulated the personnel on the occasion of the 105th
anniversary of the Border Guard of Azerbaijan at the event that
began with the playing of our National Anthem in the "Elite Events
Hall".
The decrees of President Ilham Aliyev dated August 17, 2024,
were brought to the attention of the personnel, officers were
presented with high military ranks, military personnel
distinguished in their service and combat activities were awarded
with orders and medals.
After the official part of the event, the staff watched the
holiday concert prepared by the creative team of the Cultural
Center of the State Border Service on the occasion of the
significant day, and the participants of the event were shown the
documentary film "Our word is our signature", which glorifies the
service-combat activity of the Azerbaijan Border Guard.
