Series Of Events Held On Occasion Of 105Th Anniversary Of The Azerbaijan Border Services

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the Azerbaijan Border Service is celebrating its 105th anniversary by passing through a difficult and honorable development path under the command of President Ilham Aliyev. Founded by national leader Heydar Aliyev, the State Border Service with its strong border protection infrastructure, professional personnel, and modern weaponry and equipment, can vigilantly protect the land and water borders of our Motherland regardless of its climate and terrain.

A series of events were held on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the structural institutions and military units of the State Border Service (SBS).

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, made a speech and congratulated the personnel on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Border Guard of Azerbaijan at the event that began with the playing of our National Anthem in the "Elite Events Hall".

The decrees of President Ilham Aliyev dated August 17, 2024, were brought to the attention of the personnel, officers were presented with high military ranks, military personnel distinguished in their service and combat activities were awarded with orders and medals.

After the official part of the event, the staff watched the holiday concert prepared by the creative team of the Cultural Center of the State Border Service on the occasion of the significant day, and the participants of the event were shown the documentary film "Our word is our signature", which glorifies the service-combat activity of the Azerbaijan Border Guard.