(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the of Ukraine captured the latest Russian T-90M "Proryv"

tank during a raid in the Kursk region.

According to Ukrinform, the 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on and posted a video.

Video: 80th separate airborne assault Galician brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The newest Russian tank T-90M "Proryv", before it had time to fight, became a trophy of the Galician paratroopers.

In a panic, the Russians left the combat vehicle without a fight, having previously brought it to a technical breakdown.

"The paratroopers of the 80th quickly assessed and mastered the analogue equipment, repaired it, started it up, and now the war machine will destroy its creators on the side of Ukraine," the post reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Sicheslav paratroopers destroyed two Russian BM-21 Grad in the Pokrovsk direction.