(MENAFN) Ukrainian forces are reportedly employing British Challenger 2 main battle tanks in their operations within Russia's Kursk Region, according to a report by Sky News. The United Kingdom donated 14 of these advanced tanks to Ukraine in January 2023, urging other countries to follow suit with similar heavy weaponry. While initially reserved due to damage from Russian drones and artillery, some of these tanks are now actively involved in the Ukrainian incursion.



The Challenger 2 tanks, which were delivered to Ukraine’s 82nd Air Assault Brigade, have been partially deployed in the ongoing offensive. Sky News cited an anonymous source confirming the use of British armor on Russian soil, although specific details about their operational role remain scarce. A Russian military-focused Telegram channel claimed that recent footage showing the destruction of a tank in Kursk included a Challenger 2, further highlighting the presence of British equipment in the conflict.



The footage, released last Sunday, depicts a Lancet loitering munition striking a Ukrainian tank near Sheptukhovka in Kursk Region. This area, noted by Radio Free Europe as close to the frontline, has been a focal point of recent clashes. Despite denials from the United States and its allies about prior knowledge of the Ukrainian assault, they have expressed support for Ukraine's military actions and the use of donated weapons. The British Labour government has reiterated that its policies regarding arms donations align with those of the previous Conservative administration.

