Kuwaiti Scientist, Doctor Selected By EASD As Council Member

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Dasman Institute announced on Sunday that Dr. Fawaz Al-Zaid, Senior Scientist and Head of Bioenergetic and Neurometabolism, was selected by as a member by the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) - which consists of 10 members from various countries.

In a statement, the Dasman Diabetes Institute highlighted that Dr. Al-Zaid was the first Kuwaiti to be chosen for this role, a recognition of his significant contributions to diabetes research on a global scale.

The statement added that Dr. Al-Zaid would collaborate with the EASD Board to enhance global awareness of diabetes and metabolic disorder initiatives, as well as foster research communication and cooperation between the EASD Board and governance bodies of national and regional organizations.

The selection of Dr. Al-Zaid for this council underscores Dasman Diabetes Institute's commitment to conducting advanced and impactful research on diabetes and its complications, following the highest standards to improve patient care.

Dr. Al-Zaid expressed his gratitude for being selected for this membership, stating that it provided him with a unique opportunity to contribute to the advancement of diabetes research worldwide.

He also expressed his eagerness to contribute to the association's mission on a global scale, representing researchers from Kuwait and the GCC region in this critical field.

Dr. Al-Zaid's work primarily focuses on the interactions between immunity and metabolism and their impact on diabetes development and related complications, as well as the disease's effects on adipose tissue, the liver, and the nervous system.

The Dasman Diabetes Institute remains dedicated to combating diabetes through advanced scientific research, innovative programs, and comprehensive awareness and training initiatives in Kuwait. (end)

