Finland ramps up ammunition to support Ukraine

(MENAFN) Finland has significantly ramped up its ammunition production to support Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, according to Prime Petteri Orpo. Speaking at a press conference in Helsinki alongside Estonia's new Prime Minister, Kristen Michal, Orpo emphasized that both nations share a firm stance against Russia's actions and are committed to supporting Kyiv.



Orpo revealed that Finland has increased its ammunition production fivefold, a move he described as both a strategic business opportunity and a crucial element of the European Union's collective security. This ambitious boost in production, initiated in February, targets the Nammo Lapua artillery munitions plant, which Finland co-owns with Norway.



Looking ahead, Finland plans to further expand its weapons industry, aiming to double its ammunition production capacity by 2027. This expansion involves a projected investment of EUR120 million (USD132 million), with the Finnish government contributing approximately EUR24 million. Additionally, funding from the European Union's ASAP (Act in Support of Ammunition Production) fund has been allocated to enhance production capabilities. The Nammo Lapua plant received EUR22.5 million from the European Union for producing 155mm shells, while the Nammo Vihtavuori gunpowder plant was granted EUR10 million. The Finnish government is also exploring the construction of a new facility for producing military-grade high explosives.



During the press conference, both prime ministers expressed support for Ukraine's military actions, including its incursions into Russia's Kursk Region. They defended Ukraine's right to self-defense, underscoring the alignment of Finland and Estonia's policies in the broader geopolitical context.

